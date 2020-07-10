Downtown Wausau Sidewalk Sale continues with restrictions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Wausau River District was transformed into an outdoor market for community members to safely shop local businesses for discounted items.

While most summer events have been canceled, the Wausau River District decided this was one that could still be done safely with outdoor distancing and mask requirements. Blake Opal-Wahoske with the Wausau River District said overall the event looks to help local vendors get back on their feet after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thought it was important to continue this event series not only for a sense of normalcy but to support some of our downtown businesses,” Opal-Wahoske said.

Through Sunday local Retailers like Evolution’s in Design, Shepherd, and Schaller, Nicole’s Boutique, Campbell Haines, and Eastbay will all be having their biggest sales of the year.

Big yellow flags and signage will be outside of participating stores that each hold their own hours and restrictions for customers.

“Just come down and take a bite out of it. Throw your mask on, play nice with other people. It’s a beautiful time to be reintroduced to downtown,” said Nicole Chickering, the owner of Nicole’s Boutique.

