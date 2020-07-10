Advertisement

Difference in face masks helping to prevent COVID-19

Health experts say masks are essential for helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Health experts say masks are essential for helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.(WEAU)
By Carly Swisher
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wearing masks is now a part of many people's daily lives due to COVID-19, but there is still some confusion over what type of mask to wear. Health experts say masks are essential for helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Health experts say it is important to wear either a cloth or surgical mask when out in public.
Health experts say it is important to wear either a cloth or surgical mask when out in public.(WEAU)

"Out in public a cloth mask is acceptable because that is preventing you from spreading anything you might be carrying," said HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Nurse Michelle Willcutt.

Willcutt says while cloth and surgical masks work for being out in public, health care workers need to wear N-95 masks.

"When they're caring for patients who are positive for COVID, they should be wearing the N-95 respirators. The N-95 is designed to prevent you from inhaling the droplet particles so it protects the wearer."

Health experts say while N-95 masks are more effective, they are made for healthcare workers. While you might not feel as comfortable going out in public without one, it is still important that you wear either a cloth mask or a surgical mask.

Willcutt says the general public does not need an N-95 mask. She says in order for one to be effective, you need to be fit tested for it. N-95 fit tests are typically only done for health care workers. If you order one online, it is most likely not going to be effective to wear in public.

“If we don’t protect our community, we very well could all end up sick and I would be willing to bet the mask is much more comfortable than a ventilator.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices amid pandemic

Updated: 48 minutes ago
A growing chorus of public health experts is urging federal, state and local officials to reconsider how they are reopening the broader economy and to prioritize K-12 schools.

National

CDC head sticking to school-opening guides Trump criticized

Updated: 1 hours ago
Redfield commented a day after Trump complained the reopening guidelines were “very tough and expensive."

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases jump in worst-hit trio of US, Brazil and India

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jovana Gec and Nick Perry
The virus isn't slowing in the three worst-affected countries: the United States, Brazil and India. They account for more than 60% of new cases globally.

National

How COVID strikes like "the perfect storm"

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Record-breaking coronavirus deaths are being reported in multiple states and Dr. Fauci says how the "nightmare" virus spreads is "the perfect storm."

National

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison.

Latest News

Coronavirus

True toll of COVID-19 in nursing homes still unknown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff, Daniela Molina and Lee Zurik
Federal nursing home coronavirus case data remains flawed, and some members of Congress say that needs to change.

Deep Bench

Surge in demand for mental health treatment on the horizon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Mental health experts anticipate a surge of people seeking treatment for mental illness in the near future.

Coronavirus

Why are face masks important? Just ask Bill Nye

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The “Science Guy” is out with a couple of face mask videos on TikTok that have captured the attention of millions.

Coronavirus

Parades, close-ups with Mickey out as Disney World reopens

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Despite a huge surge of Floridians testing positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks, two of Disney World's four parks are reopening Saturday. When they do, visitors to "The Most Magical Place on Earth" will find new rules in place.

Coronavirus

Record 754 coronavirus patients identified in one day

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The percentage of active cases -- patients identified in the last 30 days -- went up.

Coronavirus

WHO: Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible

Updated: 8 hours ago
The World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so.