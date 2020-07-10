Comet NEOWISE viewable in July

Comet C/2020 NEOWISE (Near Earth Orbit Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer) will be one of the brightest comets to pass the Earth since the passage of Hale-Bopp in 1997.

NEOWISE survived its trip around the Sun in early July, which means it will be visible at times for a good portion of the rest of the month of July.

Depending on the weather conditions during the early morning hours, the comet should be viewable (but low) in the northeastern sky just before sunrise each morning through July 14, 2020. With the comet’s path very low in the sky and horizon, getting away from light contamination will be your best bet for viewing it. Peak viewing time will be just before sunrise, between the hours of 4 a.m. C.D.T. and 5 a.m. C.D.T.

After July 14, the comet’s visibility returns to Earth-goers during the evening hours and will move into the northwestern sky. Best viewing times for NEOWISE for the second half of July will be in the hours just before and during dusk. (Mainly 8 p.m. C.D.T. – 9:30 p.m. C.D.T.) Best viewing will be outside of city limits and away from light sources.

The comet will be closest to the Earth July 22-23, 2020, and it will pass within 64 million miles of our planet during that time. For reference, Earth is 93 million miles away from the Sun.

If you nab some pictures of this great event and would like to share them with us, please do so by uploading them here->

Here’s the view of NEOWISE as seen by the International Space Station.

A comet is visiting from the most distant parts of our solar system and making a once-in-a-lifetime visit to our twilight skies! Below are images of comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE as seen by @ISS_Research. Learn more about the comet and how to watch it: https://t.co/HGlMtyCCFU pic.twitter.com/krG2yC1MpZ — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) July 8, 2020

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.