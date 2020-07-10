City of Wausau crews working to replace 80-year-old sewer line

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - City of Wausau crews continued work to replace an eighty-year-old sewer line on the Wisconsin River near the Thomas Street bridge Thursday.

Eric Lindman, the Director of Public Works and Utilities said two lines will be put in for redundancy and reliability. The work is being done to prevent any failures, like the failure in 2018 that caused a line of sewage across from Memorial Park.

“That line could plug up. We could have issues with that line underneath the river, and we would have raw sewage flowing into the river. They’re definitely beyond their design life and they served us well, but it’s time for those to be replaced,” Lindman said.

The cost of the project is about $2 million. The work is expected to be completed by the end of October.

