Advertisement

City of Wausau crews working to replace 80-year-old sewer line

By Ashley Hommer
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - City of Wausau crews continued work to replace an eighty-year-old sewer line on the Wisconsin River near the Thomas Street bridge Thursday.

Eric Lindman, the Director of Public Works and Utilities said two lines will be put in for redundancy and reliability. The work is being done to prevent any failures, like the failure in 2018 that caused a line of sewage across from Memorial Park.

“That line could plug up. We could have issues with that line underneath the river, and we would have raw sewage flowing into the river. They’re definitely beyond their design life and they served us well, but it’s time for those to be replaced,” Lindman said.

The cost of the project is about $2 million. The work is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marshfield police investigating vandalisms

Updated: moments ago

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather: Storms mainly east of Wausau

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday and Thursday.

News

Health Officials: Person with COVID-19 was at Price Co. supper club

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Price County Health Department confirmed Thursday a person with COVID-19 was at a county supper club during the holiday weekend.

Weather Headlines

Comet NEOWISE viewable in July

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Comet NEOWISE will be viewable by the naked eye for the month of July across Wisconsin

Latest News

News

After 17 years of supporting cancer patients, Marshfield’s Hope Lodge faces uncertain future

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
130 individuals, couples, and organizations recently signed an open letter to the American Cancer Society, calling on them to donate the Hope Lodge back to the community that has supported it since the beginning.

News

Marathon County has fewer ATV/UTV trails than nearby counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
Marathon County has fewer ATV/UTV trails than nearby counties

News

After 3 teens go missing in a week, experts see concerns with mental health

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
There have been three cases of missing teenagers over the past week in Wisconsin, with one cases in Wisconsin Rapids, and experts said mental health can be a factor in these situations.

News

Future of Marshfield's Hope Lodge up in the air

Updated: 3 hours ago
Future of Marshfield's Hope Lodge up in the air

News

City of Wausau replacing 80-year-old sewer line near Thomas St. Bridge

Updated: 3 hours ago
City of Wausau replacing 80-year-old sewer line near Thomas St. Bridge

News

Oneida Nation extends its safer at home order

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
The Oneida Nation has extended its safer at home order to August 11th.