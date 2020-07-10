Challenges and benefits when looking at expanding ATV trails

MARATHON/WOOD COUNTIES, Wis. (WSAW) - Compared to other counties around Wisconsin, Marathon County has a relatively small trail system designated for ATV and UTV riders.

“You have limited access to where you’re trying to get to,” said Mitchell Fox, Motorized Recreation Coordinator for Marathon County. “We have about 20.75 total miles. 9.75 of them are made up of our Edgar/Fenwood trail. 11 miles is made up of the Burma Trails section that we have.”

Riders also have the opportunity to ride along county roads designated for use, but that access can vary from one town to the next.

“They’re supposed to have signage posted as you’re going through the routes that are available, Fox said. “Some municipalities have it online; some do not. The best way to go about doing that is to contact one of the town chairmen.”

Having trails and routes designated for ATV and UTV access can be a great asset for communities, something Jeff Masephol, president of the Central Wisconsin ATV Club, says that neighboring Wood County has made use of over the last several years.

“They’re realizing that there’s money to be made; people to bring into the community,” said Masephol. “It’s been some time coming but I think it’s working out, actually pretty good.”

Along with the Wood County ATV Intensive Use area, the county has also made a camping area available at Dexter County Park for ATV riders.

“It’s a win-win for the communities, the businesses, and for the parks department to raise revenue,” explained Masephol, who says other northern counties use the traffic to help their local businesses succeed. “There are hundreds of ATVs on the weekends up north on the different trails. Those businesses really rely on that.”

Fox says that while the benefit for the economy is clear, Marathon County has several challenges to face when looking to expand trails and routes.

“The roads do get full with ATVs/UTV’s,” Fox said. “Maintenance of the trails; longevity of the trails. You need to have an area with the right type of soils and typography to allow you to have the longevity of the trails and not make it a negative cost-benefit. If you’re constantly maintaining the trails because of poor soil conditions, it’s not going to last long.”

Fox says the effort to expand is an ongoing process, but he doesn’t see any projects for the county taking place soon.

“Marathon County has a great deal of private land, not a lot of county-owned lands,” Fox said. “As far as the routes go, that’s based on each municipality.”

