Authorities searching for Prairie du Chien man after three-year-old dies

The Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 29-year-old Prairie du Chien man following the death of a three-year-old boy.
The Crawford Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Chase M. Harville, age 29 of Prairie du Chien.
The Crawford Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Chase M. Harville, age 29 of Prairie du Chien.(Crawford Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 29-year-old Prairie du Chien man following the death of a three-year-old boy.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, authorities say they are trying to find Chase M. Harville. He reportedly ran from the scene of the death investigation on CTH N.

Harville is described as standing 5′10″ tall and weighing 190 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt and unknown color of shorts. The Sheriff’s Office added investigators do not know if Harville is armed at this time and warn people not to approach him.

*************************𝐖𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐃************************** The Crawford County Sheriff Office is investigating the death...

Posted by Crawford County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 10, 2020

The Sheriff’s Office did not say if Harville is considered a suspect or person of interest in the case or how else he may be related to the boy’s death.

Anyone with information on the location of Harville is asked to call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at 608-326-8414 or the Crawford County Crime Stoppers at 608 326- 8933 or 1-866-779-PAYS.

In the post, the Sheriff’s Office gave no details on the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death, only saying it occurred Friday morning in rural Prairie du Chien Township.

