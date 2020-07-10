3 kids cool off neighborhood, learn money management with ice cream truck

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Many activities kids look forward to every summer are cancelled this year. Now, three kids in Edgar are bringing back an old-fashioned way to enjoy the summer, with the help of their mom.

It's every kid's dream to have unlimited access to ice cream. At Triple A's ice cream truck, that dream is now a reality. Alex, Adam, and Abigail make up the Triple A's behind the truck. They started in May, with their mom Brooke Borchardt at the helm.

"I was coming home from work, saw the truck, our family in Montana has an ice cream truck, so, why not do an ice cream truck?" Borchardt said.

They’re serving up classic childhood favorites. They drive through their neighborhood in Edgar. It’s a way to see neighbors and impress friends they’ve missed.

“They say, ‘Nuh-uh,’ they don’t believe me… and then we come around town and they’re like, ‘Wow,’” said Adam Borchardt, who’s headed to 5th grade in the fall.

When COVID-19 hit, Brooke says her kids felt isolated as they were kept from seeing friends.

“I think that was the best thing about the whole truck was bringing the kids with their friends together. They really needed that,” she said, explaining it’s a way to greet friends from a safe distance.

"We like doing it," Alex Borchardt, age 4, says.

In just two months their operation's gotten big, and certain houses look out for their truck.

“I was thinking it would just be like, we’d go around Edgar or Stratford selling ice cream for like an hour or two, and then we went to Marathon, and Mosinee, yeah so it really expanded,” Adam said.

Their mom says selling ice cream also teaches the value of a dollar.

“It’s really taught them to save. They get everything from the truck, this is their truck. So I’ve been telling them, let’s put it away for college, whatever you guys want, but we need to save,” she said.

They wanted to buy a used four-wheeler with their money.

“They were shocked at how much out of their money it had cost. So I think that was a good eye-opener for them, too, is they realize how much stuff costs,” she said.

You might spot the truck in Edgar, Marathon, Stratford or Mosinee, and they’re planning to expand if the popularity continues.

