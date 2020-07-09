Woodson Art Museum selects artists for 2020 Birds in Art Exhibit
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum is still planning on hosting its renowned “Birds in Art” exhibition this year, choosing art from 114 artists around the world.
The exhibit begins Saturday, Sept. 12 and will be available to view through Sunday, Nov. 29.
“As a Covid-19 precaution, all ‘Birds in Art’ opening-day festivities are suspended; there will be no Master Artist Talk and no Artists in Action on Saturday morning, September 12. Before visiting this fall, check.lywam.org to know what to bring and expect,” Amy Beck the museum’s executive director stated in a press release. The museum is also extending hours the opening weekend.
This is the 45th year of the event and saw 510 artists submit 830 pieces of art that were whittled down by a three-person jury.
“The exhibition includes 2020 Master Timothy David Mayhew, 22 who were named Master Artists during previous ‘Birds in Art’ exhibitions, and 91 artists whose work was selected by the jury,” Beck said. “‘Birds in Art,' which presents original paintings, sculptures, and graphics created within the last three years by worldwide artists, once again celebrates avian marvels through fresh artistic interpretations.”
The artists included this year are:
Chamindra de Silva Abeyewickreme
Missy Acker
Sue deLearie Adair
Edward Aldrich
Tom Altenburg
William Alther
Fran A. H. Alvarado
Tony Angell
Chris Bacon
Ute Bartels
Larry Barth
Robert Bateman
Kimberly Beck
Robin Berry
Lucrezia Bieler
Karen Bondarchuk
Dennis Boyd
Jeremy Bradshaw
Shelley Breitzmann
Carl Brenders
Wendy Brockman
Ray C. Brown, Jr.
James M. Clow
James Coe
Guy Coheleach
Nicholas Coleman
Mark Collins
Robert Cook
Mary Cornish
Mark Dedrie
Michael DiGiorgio
Claire Duncan
Kathleen Dunphy
Mark Eberhard
Gary Eigenberger
Peter Elfman
Anne Senechal Faust
Patrick Godin
Josh Guge
Andrew Haslen
Joseph Hautman
Tom Hill
Matthew Hillier
Cindy House
Nancy Howe
Julie Briede Ibar
Ryan D. Jacque
Ralph Grady James
Brian Jarvi
Lars Jonsson
Kenn Kaufman
Justin Kellner
Eugen Kisselmann
Elwin van der Kolk
Rebecca Korth
David Lawruk
T. Allen Lawson
Jhenna Quinn Lewis
Emily Lozeron
Pete Marshall
Walter T. Matia
Timothy David Mayhew
Parker McDonald
Deanne McKeown
S. V. Medaris
Terry Miller
David Milton
Miguel Angel Moraleda
James Morgan
Bruce Morrison
Akira Motohashi
Sean Murtha
Katie Musolff
Johannes Nevala
Rock Newcomb
Calvin Nicholls
Peter Nilsson
Peregrine O’Gormley
Giorgia Oldano
Gerald Painter
Dino Paravano
Jeremy Paul
Patricia Pepin
Kandis Vermeer Phillips
John C. Pitcher
Millie Whipplesmith Plank
Leslie Pratt-Thomas
Don Rambadt
Paul Rhymer
Andrea Rich
Julia Rogers
Chris Rose
Sueellen Ross
Bart Rulon
Sandy Scott
John T. Sharp
Cathy Sheeter
Pati Stajcar
Jan McAllaster Stommes
Chirag Thumbar
Spencer Tinkham
Michael Todoroff
Gunnar Tryggmo
Elaine Twiss
Kent Ullberg
Barry Van Dusen
Randy Van Dyck
Juan Varela Simo
Tyler Vouros
Bart Walter
Amy Webb
Scot A. Weir
Alan Woollett
Sherrie York
