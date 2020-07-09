Woodson Art Museum selects artists for 2020 Birds in Art Exhibit

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum is still planning on hosting its renowned “Birds in Art” exhibition this year, choosing art from 114 artists around the world.

The exhibit begins Saturday, Sept. 12 and will be available to view through Sunday, Nov. 29.

“As a Covid-19 precaution, all ‘Birds in Art’ opening-day festivities are suspended; there will be no Master Artist Talk and no Artists in Action on Saturday morning, September 12. Before visiting this fall, check.lywam.org to know what to bring and expect,” Amy Beck the museum’s executive director stated in a press release. The museum is also extending hours the opening weekend.

This is the 45th year of the event and saw 510 artists submit 830 pieces of art that were whittled down by a three-person jury.

“The exhibition includes 2020 Master Timothy David Mayhew, 22 who were named Master Artists during previous ‘Birds in Art’ exhibitions, and 91 artists whose work was selected by the jury,” Beck said. “‘Birds in Art,' which presents original paintings, sculptures, and graphics created within the last three years by worldwide artists, once again celebrates avian marvels through fresh artistic interpretations.”

The artists included this year are:

Chamindra de Silva Abeyewickreme

Missy Acker

Sue deLearie Adair

Edward Aldrich

Tom Altenburg

William Alther

Fran A. H. Alvarado

Tony Angell

Chris Bacon

Ute Bartels

Larry Barth

Robert Bateman

Kimberly Beck

Robin Berry

Lucrezia Bieler

Karen Bondarchuk

Dennis Boyd

Jeremy Bradshaw

Shelley Breitzmann

Carl Brenders

Wendy Brockman

Ray C. Brown, Jr.

James M. Clow

James Coe

Guy Coheleach

Nicholas Coleman

Mark Collins

Robert Cook

Mary Cornish

Mark Dedrie

Michael DiGiorgio

Claire Duncan

Kathleen Dunphy

Mark Eberhard

Gary Eigenberger

Peter Elfman

Anne Senechal Faust

Patrick Godin

Josh Guge

Andrew Haslen

Joseph Hautman

Tom Hill

Matthew Hillier

Cindy House

Nancy Howe

Julie Briede Ibar

Ryan D. Jacque

Ralph Grady James

Brian Jarvi

Lars Jonsson

Kenn Kaufman

Justin Kellner

Eugen Kisselmann

Elwin van der Kolk

Rebecca Korth

David Lawruk

T. Allen Lawson

Jhenna Quinn Lewis

Emily Lozeron

Pete Marshall

Walter T. Matia

Timothy David Mayhew

Parker McDonald

Deanne McKeown

S. V. Medaris

Terry Miller

David Milton

Miguel Angel Moraleda

James Morgan

Bruce Morrison

Akira Motohashi

Sean Murtha

Katie Musolff

Johannes Nevala

Rock Newcomb

Calvin Nicholls

Peter Nilsson

Peregrine O’Gormley

Giorgia Oldano

Gerald Painter

Dino Paravano

Jeremy Paul

Patricia Pepin

Kandis Vermeer Phillips

John C. Pitcher

Millie Whipplesmith Plank

Leslie Pratt-Thomas

Don Rambadt

Paul Rhymer

Andrea Rich

Julia Rogers

Chris Rose

Sueellen Ross

Bart Rulon

Sandy Scott

John T. Sharp

Cathy Sheeter

Pati Stajcar

Jan McAllaster Stommes

Chirag Thumbar

Spencer Tinkham

Michael Todoroff

Gunnar Tryggmo

Elaine Twiss

Kent Ullberg

Barry Van Dusen

Randy Van Dyck

Juan Varela Simo

Tyler Vouros

Bart Walter

Amy Webb

Scot A. Weir

Alan Woollett

Sherrie York

