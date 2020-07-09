Wood County not planning on issuing mask-wearing order at this time

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Wood County health director said the county is not discussing issuing a mask-wearing order at this time.

This week Dane County issued an order that will go into effect next week, requiring all people over the age of 5 to wear a mask while indoors and with others who are not apart of their immediate family.

Wood County Health Director, Sue Kunferman told NewsChannel 7 in an email, “While we encourage individuals to wear masks when in public and we understand the value and importance of face coverings, we do not want to minimize the importance of physical distancing. Even if individuals wear a mask in public, if they are closer than 6′ for 15 minutes or longer to a positive case, they would still need to quarantine for 14 days as a close contact. To be clear though, we encourage everyone to wear face coverings in public in addition to practicing other important strategies such as physical distancing, handwashing, staying home as much as possible, etc.”

