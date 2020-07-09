Woman found dead and child found alone in Town of Hartland

TOWN OF HARTLAND, Wis. (WSAW) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found in a pond and a child found unsupervised in the Town of Hartland.

Wednesday, deputies were called to Happy Lane in the Town of Hartland after a person found a 9-year-old child running naked in the area by himself.

The sheriff stated in a press release a suspicious vehicle was also reported around 9:15 at a property in the same area. After searching the area, deputies found a 33-year-old Appleton woman dead in a small pond not far from that vehicle.

Shawano County Human Services assisted with caring for and identifying the child and where he came from. The woman found dead was determined to be the boy’s mother.

Investigators believe the death to be an accidental drowning, however, are still investigating the incident and waiting on autopsy results.

The Shawano County Dive Team, Bonduel Fire Department, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also assisted.

