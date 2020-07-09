Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court OKs GOP-authored lame-duck laws

Thursday’s ruling involved a case filed by a coalition of labor unions led by the State Employees International Union
(WBAY)
By Todd Richmond
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday upheld Republican-authored lame-duck laws that stripped power from the incoming Democratic attorney general just before he took office in 2019.

The court rejected arguments that the laws were unconstitutional, handing another win to Republicans who have scored multiple high-profile victories before the conservative court in recent years.

CLICK HERE for the full ruling.

The ruling marks the second time that the court has upheld the lame-duck laws passed in December 2018, just weeks before Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, took office. The actions in Wisconsin mirrored Republican moves after losing control of the governor’s offices in Michigan in November 2018 and in North Carolina in 2016. Democrats decried the tactics as brazen attempts to hold onto power after losing elections.

The Wisconsin laws curtailed powers of both the governor and attorney general, but the case ruled on Thursday dealt primarily with powers taken away from Kaul. The Supreme Court previously rejected a lawsuit that challenged the legality of the lame duck session itself.

Thursday’s ruling involved a case filed by a coalition of labor unions led by the State Employees International Union. The coalition argued that the laws give the Legislature power over the attorney general’s office, a violation of the separation of powers doctrine in the state constitution. The doctrine grants each branch of government core powers: the Legislature writes laws, the executive branch enforces them and the judicial branch interprets them.

“We had a race for governor in 2018. I won. Unfortunately, things got off on the wrong foot because Republicans immediately passed a law overriding the will of the people and the election, and they’ve been sour grapes ever since.

“From the lame duck laws and challenging my veto power, to Safer at Home and holding an unsafe election this past April, clearly Republicans are going to continue working against me every chance they get, regardless of the consequences. But I’m not going to let that stop me from continuing to do what I promised I would when I ran for this office—I am going to keep putting people first and doing what’s best for the people of our state.”

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

“In grasping at power after the 2018 elections, legislative Republicans demonstrated open hostility to outcomes chosen by Wisconsin voters and made it more difficult for state government to function effectively,” said AG Kaul. “Today’s decision leaves for another day a ruling on whether most applications of two provisions undermining the authority of the Office of Attorney General are constitutional, but the ultimate result is inevitable: those provisions will be found to be unconstitutional in nearly all of their applications.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Supreme Court rules Manhattan DA can obtain Trump taxes

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a prosecutor’s demand for President Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation that includes hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

Local

Wisconsin Rapids teen missing and endangered

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Emily Davies
Wisconsin Rapids Police Department issued an alert Thursday morning for a 16-year-old girl who left home and left a suicide note.

Coronavirus

Wood County not planning on issuing mask-wearing order at this time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Davies
The Wood County health director said the county is not discussing issuing a mask-wearing order at this time.

News

Safety guidelines in place for State GOP Convention in Green Bay

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Organizers say they've been working closely with health professionals to implement CDC guidelines for social distancing.

Latest News

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Thursday, July 9, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Thursday, July 9, 2020.

News

Central Wisconsin residents try to beat the heat

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Madison, Sun Prairie police report “staggering” number of gun violence cases in 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Two Dane County police departments report startling statistics on gun violence so far this year, with a “spike” last week in Madison.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Day Thursday for strong storms

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Austin Kopnitsky
First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday and Thursday.

News

NWTC class to help police officers focus on community policing, rebuild trust

Updated: 13 hours ago
Officers across Northeast Wisconsin are taking part in a new class this summer, created in the wake of nationwide riots following the death of George Floyd.

News

Wisconsin police officer rescues dog from burning house

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Caledonia K-9 Officer Cory Radke and his canine partner, Lou, were on their way home Monday when Radke saw smoke and heard a dispatcher calling all squad cars to the fire.