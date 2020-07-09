Advertisement

Wisconsin police officer rescues dog from burning house

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin police officer says he did what any dog lover would do when a pet is in a burning home. He rescued the pup.

Caledonia K-9 Officer Cory Radke and his canine partner, Lou, were on their way home Monday when Radke saw smoke and heard a dispatcher calling all squad cars to the fire.

WITI-TV reports Radke was first to arrive at the house. He kicked in a side door, calling out for dogs as smoke filled the living room.

In body camera footage released Tuesday, Radke is heard saying, “Come here, puppy!”

Radke found a dog named Deezel on the couch. After getting the dog outside, the officer went back in, but the smoke was getting to him.

Firefighters found another dog, Fido, under a bed and brought that dog out.

No one was hurt. The owners were not home at the time.

