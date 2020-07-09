Associated Press Wisconsin Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 09.

Thursday, Jul. 09 11:00 AM Focus on Rural America release research on undecided Wisconsin voters - Focus on Rural America co-founders Patty Judge and Jeff Link unveil their latest voter research * Focus groups were recently conducted by David Binder Research with undecided Wisconsin voters who previously voted for Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Similar to previous focus groups, the participants shared their views on the economy, rural policy issues, and where they stand on the general election. In addition, participants gave their perspective on President Donald Trump's handling the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.focusonruralamerica.com, https://twitter.com/focusrural

Contacts: Katy Siddall, Focus on Rural America communications, katy@linkstrategies.com, 1 641 831 3314

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSen_C6wQYrjsW8qk0ErnvqYAfcdT5V8FCp9YMVH3JONeoptpg/viewform

Thursday, Jul. 09 - Saturday, Jul. 11 11:40 AM Women for Trump begins three-day bus tour through Wisconsin - Women for Trump begins three-day bus tour through Wisconsin with Trump 2020 Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp and Senior Advisor Katrina Pierson, and Women for Trump National Co-Chair Pam Bondi and Advisory Board Member Penny Nance participating in roundtables, meet-and-greets, and sit-downs with business owners and local leaders across the state. Agenda today includes 'Women in Business Roundtable' in Port Washington

Location: Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, 350 E Seven Hills Road, Port Washington, WI

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

ALL REQUESTS FOR MEDIA CREDENTIALS MUST BE SUBMITTED TO pressoffice@donaldtrump.com BY July 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM (EDT)

Thursday, Jul. 09 6:00 PM Wisconsin Governor's Task Force on Climate Change holds listening session

Weblinks: http://ClimateChange.wi.gov, https://twitter.com/LGMandelaBarnes

Contacts: Chet Agni, Chet.Agni@wisconsin.gov, 1 608 852 4299

Friday, Jul. 10 - Saturday, Jul. 11 1:45 PM Women for Trump continues three-day bus tour through Wisconsin - Women for Trump continues three-day bus tour through Wisconsin with Trump 2020 Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp and Senior Advisor Katrina Pierson, and Women for Trump National Co-Chair Pam Bondi and Advisory Board Member Penny Nance participating in roundtables, meet-and-greets, and sit-downs with business owners and local leaders across the state. Agenda today includes tour and meet-and-greet at a farm in De Pere

Location: De Pere, WI

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

Event at farm is not a public event * ALL REQUESTS FOR MEDIA CREDENTIALS MUST BE SUBMITTED TO pressoffice@donaldtrump.com BY July 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM (EDT)

Friday, Jul. 10 2:00 PM Dem Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Tammy Duckworth on campaign trail for Joe Biden - Democratic Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Tammy Duckworth campaign virtually for presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, holding a 'Build Back Better' roundtable in Wisconsin, discussing Biden's economic recovery plan for working families, which 'will create jobs, raise wages, and help America build back better'

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe2kCVwwmRI-8hTRref58dr9Lo23QR9kizG6GxhNB3JxbocJA/viewform

Friday, Jul. 10 - Saturday, Jul. 11 Wisconsin Republican Party State Convention - Wisconsin Republican Party State Convention * Rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Green Bay, WI

Weblinks: http://www.wisgop.org, https://twitter.com/wisgop

Contacts: Wisconsin GOP, 1 608 257 4765

Friday, Jul. 10 - Thursday, Jul. 16 CANCELED: Uniform Law Commission Annual Meeting - CANCELED: Uniform Law Commission Annual Meeting * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Madison, WI

Weblinks: http://www.uniformlaws.org, https://twitter.com/uniformlaws

Contacts: Rachel Hewitt, ULC meetings and events, rhewitt@uniformlaws.org, 1 312 450 6611

Saturday, Jul. 11 NTT IndyCar Series race: Rev Group Grand Prix at Road America - NTT IndyCar Series race: Rev Group Grand Prix at Road America * Rescheduled from 21 Jun

Location: Road America, N7390 Highway 67, Plymouth, WI

Weblinks: http://www.indyracing.com, https://twitter.com/IndyCar

Contacts: Indy Racing League, indycar@indycar.com, 1 317 492 6526

Saturday, Jul. 11 Women for Trump concludes three-day bus tour through Wisconsin - Women for Trump concludes three-day bus tour through Wisconsin with Trump 2020 Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp and Senior Advisor Katrina Pierson, and Women for Trump National Co-Chair Pam Bondi and Advisory Board Member Penny Nance participating in roundtables, meet-and-greets, and sit-downs with business owners and local leaders across the state. Agenda today includes participating in the Republican Party of Wisconsin State Convention

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

ALL REQUESTS FOR MEDIA CREDENTIALS MUST BE SUBMITTED TO pressoffice@donaldtrump.com BY July 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM (EDT)