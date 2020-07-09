Wausau receives pair of Wisconsin Main Street awards

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A ‘congratulations’ are in order for Janke Book Store and the Wausau River District for their Wisconsin Main Street awards.

Wausau is this year’s recipient of the Best Image Campaign Award for the ‘I Am Wausau’ initiative.

Local photographer Tim Gutknecht of Red Feather Photography helped capture feelings of residents during a changing time in our history and showcase Wausau’s diversity.

Wausau’s Janke Book Store was also named Best Business Success Story.

