Village of Egg Harbor puts in bid to expand beach

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - Another beach expansion may be on the way for the Village of Egg Harbor in Door County.

Village officials made an offer to buy one acre of property from the nearby Alpine Resort.

On a busy day at the beach, it’s hard to find parking.

“Over the 4th it was pretty difficult to find a place to park and you know people were going way up the hill,” Beach Goer MaryAnn Isakson said.

Isakson said the beach is always packed so there isn’t much room to spread out and enjoy the sun.

“If it were a bigger beach it’d be even more popular and be a little easier to find a place,” Isakson said.

But a new proposal the village has made could solve this problem.

“That will allow them to do about five different things, which would be another beach expansion,” Village of Egg Harbor Administrator Ryan Heise said.

Heise said purchasing the property would not only expand the beach, but add additional parking spaces.

“You will not find any parking down near our beach,” Heise said. “In fact, you’d probably have to walk another half mile.”

Heise said the beach expansion would allow the village to move the existing water lift and potentially serve as a trail head for multi-use recreational trails

“So this lift station needs upgrades regardless,” said Heise. It’s really at its max capacity at this point so we have to make improvements.”

The offer is still in the works, but the village has applied for a Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund grant that could help with half of the purchase.

The current beach expansion was just completed two weeks ago.

It was funded by the Fund for Lake Michigan Grant and Wisconsin Coastal Management Grant.

