Veterans Office looks to help vets hurt by pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Veterans who’ve run into a jam because of the pandemic can get some extra help.

The Marathon County Veterans Service Office has food and gas cards for vets who are struggling because of the pandemic.

It fits right in with the main goal for the office.

“What we do at the Marathon County Veterans Service office is we provide service for veterans and one of those is helping veterans who are in need. Sometimes it’s a long-tern need, sometimes it’s a short term need,” says Veterans Service Officer Jill Geoffroy.

The short term need would be food and gas cards.

The office also helps struggling veterans with rent and utilities and connects them with other services to help them out.

You can find the application for the food or gas card at the office’s website.

