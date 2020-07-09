Advertisement

United Way ‘2020 CommUnity Fest’ canceled, focusing on virtual ‘United We Can’

By Ashley Hommer
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of Marathon County is canceling its 2020 CommUnity Fest, originally scheduled for September 19th at Marathon Park in Wausau, and is refocusing efforts on a virtual event.

According to a news release, the CommUnity Fest was canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations from county health officials and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Normally, CommUnity Fest would host the United We Can event, where people create food sculptures built and displayed from local businesses. United Way of Marathon County Communications Director Sarah Olafson said that event will now be held virtually.

You can pre-register for United We Can on August 20. Sculptures can be built between September 19th through October 2nd, with online voting taking place from October 3 - 8. Winners will be announced on October 9th.

