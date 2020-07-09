Surge in demand for mental health treatment on the horizon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Social isolation, job loss and other stresses that hit people head-on during the coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge of suicides, depression, anxiety and other mental health illnesses. But mental health experts say a surge in demand for those seeking treatment could be on the horizon.

Dr. Brian Weiland, a psychologist at Behavioral Health Clinic in Wausau said right now, the amount of time you wait to get in to see a mental health professional all depends on the type of treatment you area looking for.

“Right now, in person visits are probably going to be more scarce because of all that’s going on because of COVID. So if a person is willing to make some adjustments to see a therapist over a platform like Zoom or any other webcam platform, the likelihood of you being able to find somebody is a lot better,” Weiland said.

Although he said seeking in-person or telehealth treatment for mental illness is quieter right now, which he said one wouldn’t expect, suicide and mental health crisis hotlines have noticed a significant increase in the amount of calls.

Dr. Weiland said those who have been seeing a therapist or other mental health professional for an existing mental health issue usually stay pretty consistent with their treatment plan. But once restrictions start to ease, those who have been battling silently at home, who haven’t had treatment, are going to start seeking help, therefore bringing demand for it up.

“Now is the time to come in for mental health services before that surge.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.