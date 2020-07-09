Search underway for “missing endangered” Howard teen

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A search is underway for a 13-year-old Howard girl who is listed as an “endangered missing person.”

Anastacia "Ana" Degrand was last seen around 9 p.m. July 8.

Help locate missing teenager from Howard Area....any info call 391-7450 or 911

Anastasia L. De Grand 13 years old, 5'0, 110 lb, dirty blonde hair with blue streaks, hazel eyes, LSW black sweatshirt and black sweatpants pic.twitter.com/nhl9fwQMKN — Brown County Sheriff (@sheriffbc) July 9, 2020

He family reported her missing from Lost Valley Court in Howard.

DESCRIPTION

--White female, 13

--5′

--110 pounds

--”Dirty” blonde hair with blue dye

--Hazel eyes

--Wearing black sweatshirt and black sweatpants

If you see Ana or have any information, contact law enforcement immediately.

