Search underway for “missing endangered” Howard teen
Anastacia "Ana" Degrand was last seen around 9 p.m. July 8.
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A search is underway for a 13-year-old Howard girl who is listed as an “endangered missing person.”
He family reported her missing from Lost Valley Court in Howard.
DESCRIPTION
--White female, 13
--5′
--110 pounds
--”Dirty” blonde hair with blue dye
--Hazel eyes
--Wearing black sweatshirt and black sweatpants
If you see Ana or have any information, contact law enforcement immediately.
