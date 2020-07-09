Reports: Big Ten moving to conference only schedule for fall sports

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Big Ten is the next conference slated to adjust life for fall sports as the Coronavirus pandemic continues. The Athletic and ESPN are reporting that conference leadership has decided that playing all fall sports, included football, within the Big Ten is the “most likely outcome.” An official announcement is expected within the next week.

The thinking behind the decision reportedly centers around eliminating some long-distance travel and ensuring that teams are tested for COVID universally.

The Badgers’ prestigious showdown with Notre Dame at Lambeau Field on October 3 would be cancelled, as would home games against Southern Illinois and Appalachian State on September 12 and 19, respectively.

