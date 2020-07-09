Marshfield Police continue to investigate area vandalism

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

After Marshfield has been hit with five cases of vandalism within the past month, three of which are in walking distance, the Marshfield Police Department is asking people to keep their eyes open. Since the events, the police department has been paying extra attention to the hit areas.

“We’re going to be diligent, we’re out there every night, we’re looking for these individuals. Our patrol is very active in the different areas being in the residential areas,” Marshfield Assistant Chief Patrick Zeps said.

With the recent spree, the department hope that people call in if they need assistance.

“We want you to have confidence that we’re out there, we want you to have confidence that if you call with a problem that we’re going to address it and deal with it to the extent that we can,” Assistant Chief Zeps added.

If something happens to you, the department is even more eager to receive the call. Since there may be pieces of evidence to help solve other cases.

“Even some small amount of damage, or disruption, disorderly conduct type things, may end up being what we need to tie this all together So by all means give us a call if something like that is happening in your yard,” Assistant Chief Zeps explained.

Having someone damage your yard might not be the worst crime that can happen. But if someone commits a crime, they should be help accountable.

“The last thing that you want to do is spend some time and energy making your property look nice to have it vandalized or wrecked or disrupted in any kind of way,” Assistant Chief Zeps said.

The department asks that if you have any information that might be helpful to solving these cases, reach out to the dispatch number at (715) 387-4394.

