Marathon County to require county employees to wear masks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Marathon County, it is revising its COVID-19 workplace policy, going into effect Monday.

Marathon County Health Department’s public information officer, Judy Burrows told NewsChannel 7 Thursday county “staff will be required to wear face coverings in county-owned indoor public areas (such as public hallways and public restrooms) and when they are unable to maintain social distancing.”

As of Wednesday, Marathon County has had 233 positive cases, 133 of whom have recovered, one who has died, and 22 who were ever hospitalized for the disease. Another 7,781 people have tested negative for the disease. There are 99 people who have a confirmed case active currently, 42.5% of the county’s cases in total, 57.3% have recovered.

Marathon and Clark counties are partnering in a drive-through/walk-up testing event in Abbotsford Thursday, July 9 from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. and July 10 from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. The event is happening in the Dollar General parking lot at 1011 E. Spruce Street.

In order to be tested, you must have at least one symptom of COVID-19 and be over the age of 5. If you have questions, you are asked to call (715)261-1900.

Wood County’s health director told NewsChannel 7, they are not planning on making any new requirements for staff or the county at this time.

