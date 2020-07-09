Advertisement

Janesville Police searching for missing man

Johnny Hood has not been seen since Monday afternoon.
The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Johnny Hood who has not been seen since Monday afternoon.
The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Johnny Hood who has not been seen since Monday afternoon.(Janesville Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has not been seen since Monday afternoon.

The police department said they are trying to locate Johnny D. Hood to check on his welfare. Hood is described as a White man, standing 5′9″ tall and weighing 190 lbs. He has gray hair, brown eyes, and a gray mustache.

He was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of N. Lexington. He was wearing light blue jeans and hiking boots with a camouflage pattern on them. He was not wearing a shirt at the time, police noted.

His vehicle was found Thursday morning around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Ice Age trail head, near the N. Washington St. and Northridge Dr. intersection. JPD and the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office searched the area, but did not locate him.

Anyone who sees Hood is asked to call 608-757-2244.

