Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson says he has requested $110 million from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to pay for COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and personal protective equipment so campuses can safely reopen this fall. The former Republican governor spoke Thursday at his first Board of Regents meeting as president. He attended in person, wearing a mask. Thompson has taken over the system at a precarious time. Campuses are struggling with deep budget holes caused by the coronavirus pandemic and complicated decisions about how and whether to reopen campuses in the fall.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has picked three retired judges to select members of a nonpartisan redistricting commission he created to draw legislative and congressional boundary maps following this year’s census. The group’s work will be advisory only, but is meant to serve as an alternative to the maps that the Legislature will create. State law gives the authority to draw maps to the Legislature, subject to the governor’s approval. Republicans control the Legislature and are trying to build a two-thirds majority in this year’s election so they could override any Evers veto.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The catering company for Lambeau Field and Miller Park says it has temporarily laid off about 1,300 employees. Delaware North notified state labor officials to comply with the law because the layoffs could last more than six months due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to the state, Delaware North executive Eileen Morgan said the pandemic has been longer and more devastating than expected. WLUK-TV reports the Buffalo, New York-based food service company began placing a number of full-time and part-time employees on temporary layoffs in March.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court has upheld Republican-authored lame-duck laws that curtailed the powers of the incoming Democratic attorney general. The ruling Thursday rejected arguments that the laws were unconstitutional, giving Republicans yet another victory. The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a series of laws in December 2018 designed to weaken Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, before they took office in January 2019. The laws prohibit Evers from ordering Kaul to withdraw from lawsuits, give legislators the right to intervene in lawsuits without using Kaul’s Justice Department lawyers and force Kaul to get GOP legislators’ permission before settling lawsuits.