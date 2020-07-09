Advertisement

Grand Jury indicts Wausau man with tax evasion

(KY3)
By Emily Davies
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A federal grand jury in the western district of Wisconsin charged a man from Wausau with three counts of tax evasion accusing him of collecting about $1.7 million over 10 years. He faces a maximum of five years in federal prison for each count if convicted.

Leonard Kersten, 55, is accused of attempting to evade income tax for him and his spouse by filing false tax returns. The U.S. Attorney General’s office said he “substantially understated his gross income for calendar years 2014, 2015, and 2016.”

The indictment also accuses Kersten of using his position as a bookkeeper and office manager for a Birnamwood lumber company to write checks from the company’s account to himself and his spouse and create false entries into the company’s expense log. Between January 2007 through September 2017, he is accused of writing and concealing about $1.7 million in checks and he did not report this as income.

The indictment is a result of an investigation by IRS Criminal Investigation with assistance from the Office of the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee.

