Advertisement

Delaware North furloughs 1,300 at Lambeau Field, Miller Park

Sunny day at Lambeau Field. (WBAY Photo)
Sunny day at Lambeau Field. (WBAY Photo)(WBAY)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The catering company for Lambeau Field and Miller Park says it has temporarily laid off about 1,300 employees.

Delaware North notified Wisconsin labor officials to comply with the law because the layoffs could last more than six months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to the state, Delaware North executive Eileen Morgan said the pandemic has been longer and more devastating than expected.

“We continue to hope that this action is temporary, but the estimated duration cannot be determined with any certainty at this time,” Morgan said.

WLUK-TV reports the Buffalo, New York-based food service company began placing a number of full-time and part-time employees on temporary layoffs in March.

While the Milwaukee Brewers prepare to begin games later this month, there’s no need for food and beverage service because there won’t be fans in the stands. The NFL’s plans are still up in the air.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Reports: Big Ten moving to conference only schedule for fall sports

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Matt Infield
The Badgers’ prestigious showdown with Notre Dame at Lambeau Field on October 3 would be cancelled, as would home games against Southern Illinois and Appalachian State on September 12 and 19, respectively.

Coronavirus

Record 754 coronavirus patients identified in one day

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The percentage of active cases -- patients identified in the last 30 days -- went up.

News

Preliminary autopsy concludes Kodie Dutcher died from pharmacologic suicide

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The preliminary findings from an autopsy found that 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher died due to pharmacologic suicide, the Baraboo Police Department announced Thursday.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Day into this evening for severe storms & flooding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Kopnitsky
First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday and Thursday.

News

Search underway for “missing endangered” Howard teen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
He family reported her missing from Lost Valley Court in Howard.

Latest News

State

Thompson dedicated to UW campuses reopening in fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
University of Wisconsin System interim president Tommy Thompson said Thursday that he has requested $110 million from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to pay for COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and personal protective equipment so campuses can safely reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Janesville Police searching for missing man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has not been seen since Monday afternoon.

Local

Woman found dead and child found alone in Town of Hartland

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found in a pond and a child found unsupervised in the Town of Hartland.

Coronavirus

Marathon County to require county employees to wear masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Marathon County, it is revising its COVID-19 workplace policy, going into effect Monday.