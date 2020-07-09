Central Wisconsin residents try to beat the heat

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the heat index in some areas throughout central Wisconsin reaching triple digits Wednesday, Marathon County residents took to the outdoors to try and beat the heat.

“We’ve been coming here since my kids were little, so it’s kind of the spot to be,” said Michele Jackson, who enjoyed swimming in Lake Wausau at D.C. Everest Park with her children and grandchildren. “Jumping in off the dock and fishing; we’ve got some family members out kayaking.”

Jackson says that allowing the children to get outside in the warm weather and enjoy the cool water is a great way for the family to beat the heat while also having fun amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Extremely important,” Jackson explained. “The kids, if they’re kept up in the house it’s just not a good situation.”

Steve Kmosena spent the afternoon out on Lake Wausau with his two sons, Chase and Cade, and their friend James.

“We went out to a sand bar and just hung out,” said Kmosena. “We got to do some water skiing and enjoy the water.”

While using nature’s pool to cool off, Kmosena stressed to the boys the importance of staying hydrated.

“We packed a cooler, made sure we had plenty of ice and water,” Kmosena said. “We do have some other drinks but pushing water is the main thing.”

You can beat the heat this summer by following these guidelines from the CDC.

-Never leave your children or pets in a parked car

-Keep drinking water and other fluids, even when you don’t think you’re thirsty

-Take breaks throughout the day and try and spend time in an air-conditioned environment

-Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

