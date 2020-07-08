Advertisement

Wisconsin-Northwestern game won’t be played at Wrigley Field

(WBAY)
By Dale Ryman
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s football game against Northwestern will not be played at Wrigley Field as scheduled.

The Cubs and Northwestern made the announcement today after close discussions with state and local authorities and the Big Ten Conference. A spokesperson for Northwestern told the Chicago Tribune it’s “safe to assume” the game will be moved back to Ryan Field in Evanston on November 7.

The Badgers will kickoff their season Friday, September 4 at Camp Randall Stadium against Indiana.

