Wisconsin Daybook

Wednesday, Jul. 08 8:00 AM Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation Executive Committee meeting

Weblinks: http://www.beloitwi.gov/

Contacts: Elizabeth Krueger, Office of the City Attorney, kruegere@beloitwi.gov, 1 608 364 6623

Wednesday, Jul. 08 10:00 AM FBI media roundtable with local law enforcement officials - FBI media roundtable with local law enforcement officials, discussing violence associated with civic unrest and threats to law enforcement in and around the Milwaukee area. During the discussion, law enforcement leaders address interagency support for each other, while protecting the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights

Location: Federal Bureau of Investigation, 3600 S Lake Dr, St Francis, WI

Weblinks: http://www.fbi.gov/, https://twitter.com/FBI

Contacts: Leonard Peace, FBI Milwaukee, lcpeace@fbi.gov, 1 414 489 3565

If you are planning to join us, please respond to this email with the name (s) of your newsroom representative(s) by Monday, July 06, 2020 for security clearance. Please note: FBI Milwaukee has implemented COVID screening procedures at our Visitor Screening facility (VSF). ALL visitors to the FBI will be required to have their temperature checked prior to entry into the VSF for physical screening. Face masks are recommended for all visitors. Face masks will be available upon request.

Wednesday, Jul. 08 12:00 PM The Lincoln Forum discussion on 'What Will College Look Like in the Fall?' - The Lincoln Forum, in partnership with the Union League Club of Chicago and POLITICO, hosts virtual webinar discussion titled 'What Will College Look Like in the Fall?', with University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank, University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones, Loyola University Chicago President Jo Ann Rooney, and Michigan State University President Dr. Samuel Stanley

Weblinks: https://lincolnforum.org/, https://twitter.com/LincolnForum

Contacts: Tracy Slutzkin, River Strategies, tslutzkin@riverstrategies.com

To view the webinar, please use this link to register for the webinar: https://ulcc-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Jpok42mNRHqjrHkarQjgoQ

Thursday, Jul. 09 6:00 PM Wisconsin Governor's Task Force on Climate Change holds listening session

Weblinks: http://ClimateChange.wi.gov, https://twitter.com/LGMandelaBarnes

Contacts: Chet Agni, Chet.Agni@wisconsin.gov, 1 608 852 4299

Friday, Jul. 10 2:00 PM Dem Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Tammy Duckworth on campaign trail for Joe Biden - Democratic Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Tammy Duckworth campaign virtually for presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, holding a 'Build Back Better' roundtable in Wisconsin, discussing Biden's economic recovery plan for working families, which 'will create jobs, raise wages, and help America build back better'

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe2kCVwwmRI-8hTRref58dr9Lo23QR9kizG6GxhNB3JxbocJA/viewform

Friday, Jul. 10 - Saturday, Jul. 11 Wisconsin Republican Party State Convention - Wisconsin Republican Party State Convention * Rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Green Bay, WI

Weblinks: http://www.wisgop.org, https://twitter.com/wisgop

Contacts: Wisconsin GOP, 1 608 257 4765

Friday, Jul. 10 - Thursday, Jul. 16 CANCELED: Uniform Law Commission Annual Meeting - CANCELED: Uniform Law Commission Annual Meeting * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Madison, WI

Weblinks: http://www.uniformlaws.org, https://twitter.com/uniformlaws

Contacts: Rachel Hewitt, ULC meetings and events, rhewitt@uniformlaws.org, 1 312 450 6611