Wausau Lake Association holds lake safety meeting with DNR

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After receiving many social media comments and emails after a busy weekend on lake Wausau from Wausau community members, the Wisconsin DNR held a meeting with the Wausau lake association to discuss boating safety.

“I think we just see this as an opportunity. The DNR had seen the social media comments and they reached out to us with their concerns,” Lake Wausau Association Treasurer Holly Kohl said. “We coordinated this effort, primarily out of their concern. But it’s an opportunity to educate people on boating safety and the boating rules that are out there for those who are not familiar with it,” Kohl added.

The Association and DNR warden Tyler Flood are happy that people are voicing their concerns. But in the future, they hope to contact the DNR office directly, so they can respond right away.

“It’s definitely reassuring to know that people care and they want to keep people safe. The lake is for all user and we want to keep it that way,” Kohl explained.

Warden Flood and the Lake Association handed out pamphlets showing the “no wake” zones and other information. Hoping that meetings like these help people to keep the waters safe.

“Our goal is to create a place that everyone can recreate on lake Wausau. and we want to make sure that everyone is safe doing so,” Kohl said.

