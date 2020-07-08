Advertisement

States sue US department over virus relief funds for schools

Maine, New Mexico, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia have joined the lawsuit.
In this Feb. 27, 2020 file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos pauses as she testifies during a hearing of a House Appropriations Sub-Committee on the fiscal year 2021 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) -

California, Michigan and three other states are suing the U.S. Department of Education over pandemic relief funds.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, the attorneys general of California and Michigan say the department run by Secretary Betsy DeVos is attempting to take pandemic relief funds away from K-12 public schools and divert them to private schools.

Maine, New Mexico, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia have joined the lawsuit.

They say the department’s interim final rule would allow public schools that charge tuition similar to private colleges to get funds based on the total population they serve. DeVos previously said the funding is meant to support all students.

