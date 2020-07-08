State sending PPE to schools, businesses

Wisconsin (WSAW) - Millions of masks and thermometers are headed to Wisconsin schools, food processors and other businesses.

The state is sending 2-million cloth face masks and 4200 infrared thermometers to schools across the state.

Governor Tony Evers says it will help the steps the schools are already taking to get ready for classes in fall.

“These masks and thermometers will be distributed over the coming weeks to help our schools continue to help prepare for our kids coming back into the classroom and to supplement the other PPE the schools might be purchasing through other means.”

More than 1000 public, private and charter schools will be getting the equipment.

60,000 masks will also be going to restaurants, grocery stores and food producers.

