Pet Project: Meet Letto

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Letto is a 6-year-old cat surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after her owners could not take care of her. She is affectionate and would make a great lap cat.

Letto is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Marathon County (WSAW)

For more information, visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 for adoption information on this or any animal at the shelter.

