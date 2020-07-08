Pet Project: Meet Letto
Letto is a 6-year-old cat surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after her owners could not take care of her. She is affectionate and would make a great lap cat.
For more information, visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 for adoption information on this or any animal at the shelter.
