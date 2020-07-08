Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Letto

Humane Society of Marathon County
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Letto is a 6-year-old cat surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after her owners could not take care of her. She is affectionate and would make a great lap cat.

Letto is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Marathon County
Letto is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Marathon County(WSAW)

For more information, visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 for adoption information on this or any animal at the shelter.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Toph

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
Toph is a 2-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Humane Society of Marathon County.

Pet Project

New food neutralizes allergens in cats

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
A team of scientists at Purina have developed a new way to manage allergens through cat food. When combined with other allergen management strategies, this new approach can help cat owners better handle their current situations and be closer together with the cats they love.

Pet Project

Improving your pets' and service dogs' wellbeing

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
But pet well-being goes beyond proper food and exercise. That’s why Merck Animal Health is bringing you the BRAVECTO Cares program which focuses on overall wellness and the many different ways to keep dogs healthy.

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Enver

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT
Enver is a male cat around 5-years-old who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray.

Latest News

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Hocus

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT
Hocus is a 9-month-old male cat who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County last fall.

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Van Buren

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT
Van Buren came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. He is around a year old and is a mellow cat who likes to meow and is very playful.

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Rendall

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT
Rendall is a 1-year-old cat who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray.

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Q

Updated: May. 20, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT
Q is an 8-month-old cat that came to the Humane Society of Marathon County with his siblings as a stray.

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Uncle

Updated: May. 13, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
Uncle is a 3-year-old male cat who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray.

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Fay

Updated: May. 7, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT
Fay is a one-year-old female cat surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after a landlord would not allow pets.