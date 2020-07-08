Mayor’s Welcoming and Inclusivity Committee working to define vision, name

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mayor’s Welcoming and Inclusivity Committee held its first meeting Tuesday since the start of the pandemic. Tuesday’s meeting was also Mayor Katie Rosenberg’s first meeting with the committee since she was elected as mayor.

In the virtual meeting, Mayor Rosenberg said committee members discussed how they want to define their vision and what language they’ll use in their name.

“That’s maybe, really the way things are right now. We are discussing do we want to be called diverse or anti-oppression. There are different ways to use language. So that was a lot of what we discussed, and it kind of inspires how we are going to act as a committee,” Mayor Rosenberg said after the meeting.

She said the committee is ready to act, inform, and work with the community going forward.

The exact date for the next meeting hasn’t been set, but Mayor Rosenberg said it will be in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.