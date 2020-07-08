Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

State chamber renews call not to name businesses with virus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The president of Wisconsin’s chamber of commerce is renewing his call for the state Department of Health Services not to publish the names of businesses traced to two or more positive cases of COVID-19. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce President Kurt Bauer last week asked that DHS back off its plans to make the names public. A department spokeswoman said Tuesday there were no plans to publish them, but agency Secretary Andrea Palm appeared to hedge during a news conference when she said there were no plans to do that “this week.” Bauer said Wednesday that releasing the names was “potentially defamatory.”

WISCONSIN INTERSTATE-MILWAUKEE

Evers restarting plans to expand I-94 around Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he plans to seek federal approval to restart a long-stalled project to expand a 3.5-mile stretch of Interstate 94 around Milwaukee. Then-Gov. Scott Walker abandoned the project in 2017, when it came with a price tag close to $1 billion. The plans were to expand the east-west corridor from four to eight lanes to ease congestion in one of the most dangerous stretches in the state. It runs from the Marquette interchange at 16th Street to the Zoo interchange at 70th Street.

COLUMBUS STATUE-WISCONSIN

Christopher Columbus statue coming down in namesake city

COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) — A statue of Christopher Columbus that had stood for more than 30 years in his namesake Wisconsin city is coming down. The Columbus City Council voted Tuesday to put the statue in storage until another use for it is found. The fiberglass statue stands at the intersection of Highways 16-60 and 151 in Columbus, a city of 5,000 about 30 miles northeast of Madison. Christopher Columbus has become a controversial figure because although he opened the way for European exploration and colonization of the Americas, there is evidence he enslaved and killed Native Americans.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Dane County becomes Wisconsin's first with mask requirement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All Dane County residents will be required to wear masks when indoors, except at their own home, under the first order of its kind in Wisconsin. The order issued Tuesday takes effect Monday. It comes as reported deaths from the coronavirus broke 800 on Tuesday and confirmed cases are increasing. Gov. Tony Evers says he is considering a statewide mask requirement, but doesn't think he has the authority to do that. He called on everyone, particularly young adults, to take the virus seriously. Evers also announced that more than 2 million masks will be sent to public schools.

MILWAUKEE HOSPITAL-SHOOTING

Police fatally shoot gunman at VA hospital in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Officials say a man armed with a shotgun was killed by police as he tried to enter a Milwaukee veterans hospital. The man was stopped by Department of Veterans Affairs police outside an entrance to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center about 8:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities say police ordered the man to drop his gun, but he refused and threatened police, who fired multiple shots. VA officials say he was taken to the hospital’s emergency department, where he died. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports no one else was injured. The gunman was not identified and details about why he was at the hospital weren’t immediately released. The Milwaukee VA Medical Center says the man was not a veteran.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN-INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

More uncertainty for international students at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New federal guidelines that would force international students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if classes go entirely online this fall has injected another layer of uncertainty for thousands of students. The national guidelines issued Monday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement affect all international students attending colleges and universities across the country. It could result in an untold number of international students, many of whom typically pay higher tuition rates, returning to their home country. There were more than 7,200 students from 134 different countries enrolled at UW-Madison last fall.

SQUAD CAR-FATAL CRASH

Man dies after crashing head-on into Milwaukee squad car

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a 27-year-old man has died in a head-on crash with a squad car. Police say the man's vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and collided with the marked Milwaukee Police Department squad car. The Milwaukee man had to be extricated from his vehicle and died of his injuries. A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman who was his passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The squad car was driven by a 54-year-old officer who also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He is a 17-year veteran of the force. The crash is under investigation.

AP-US-MED-RACING-FOR-A-REMEDY-DESPERATION-SCIENCE

'Desperation science' slows the hunt for coronavirus drugs

Six months after COVID-19 started spreading around the globe, desperation rather than information is still driving many decisions about how to treat the disease. Two drugs have been shown to help but key questions remain about their use. In the United States, critically needed studies were slow to give answers, and some were undermined by wide use of certain drugs without evidence they were safe or effective for fighting coronavirus. Politics compounded the problem and hurt the ability to find out. Now researchers are trying innovative ways to get answers faster while still doing good science.