Here is the latest Wisconsin sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — It will be an action-packed weekend for auto racing fans as several series try to catch up after the pandemic shutdown. NASCAR will have a Cup Series race at Kentucky on Sunday following two Xfinity races and a trucks race. Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin have dominated in the Cup Series so far, each winning four times through 16 races. The IndyCar series will race on back-to-back days at Elkhart Lake in Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich acknowledges he benefited from fortunate timing in his contract negotiations. The Brewers held a March 6 news conference to announce that the 2018 NL MVP had agreed to a nine-year, $215 million contract. Spring training was halted less than a week later because of the coronavirus pandemic. Yelich's deal was finalized before the loss of revenue from Major League Baseball's shortened season and labor unrest created at least some uncertainty about the game’s financial future. He says everybody is in a unique situation this season.