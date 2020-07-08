Advertisement

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON – Greta Van Susteren, Gray Television’s Chief National Political Analyst and host of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” interviewed President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

Trump also talks about the success of the stock market, his relationship with Kim Jong-un and the current situation in North Korea and the intelligence sources around Russian bounty on American troops.

The interview will air on Gray Television’s nearly 150 affiliates newscasts on Tuesday and on “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Days on Wednesday and Thursday

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday and Thursday.

News

Data: Most large PPP loans in Northern, Central Wisconsin went to manufacturer, construction, retail companies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Loans to businesses in northern and central Wisconsin accounted for a fairly small percentage of overall aid to the state through the Paycheck Protection Program, data newly released from the U.S. Small Business Administration shows.

News

Listening session regarding safety on Lake Wausau tonight

Updated: 1 hours ago
Listening session regarding safety on Lake Wausau tonight

News

How Paycheck Protection Program loans were distributed in Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
How Paycheck Protection Program loans were distributed in Wisconsin

Buddy Check

Taking preventative measures to avoid breast cancer due to a family history

Updated: 2 hours ago
Taking preventative measures to avoid breast cancer due to a family history

Latest News

News

College Board offering millions in scholarships to determined students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
The College Board has launched a new scholarship program.

News

City of Wausau breaks ground on new water plant

Updated: 2 hours ago
City of Wausau breaks ground on new water plant

News

Doctors say stroke patients avoiding hospital due to fear of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
As the country continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals are reporting a recent decline in the number of stroke cases arriving in their emergency rooms.

News

Applications being accepted for College Board Opportunity Scholarship

Updated: 3 hours ago
Applications being accepted for College Board Opportunity Scholarship

News

Symptoms of a stroke and why urgent action is crucial

Updated: 3 hours ago
Symptoms of a stroke and why urgent action is crucial

News

Tickets go on sale for individual Grand Theater performances

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tickets go on sale for individual Grand Theater performances