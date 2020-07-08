Grand Theater COVID-19 precautions “evolving” for fall reopen

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater has its 2020-2021 individual show tickets on sale starting Tuesday. After being empty since March, the first show of the next season will be October 2nd.

The phones have been ringing non-stop today at the Grand with people reserving their tickets for shows this next season. The Grand Theater is happy to be answering them.

“Today was the first day that you could buy tickets to just any show that you want,” said Kate Kreiss, marketing and communications coordinator for the Grand Theater.

It’s been since March that this building was full. They can’t wait for it to be full again.

“It’s exciting to see everyone get excited about having shows again in our historic theater,” Kreiss said.

With shows like Three Dog Night, Blue Man Group, and Anastasia lined up, they are moving full steam into the fall season. But that doesn’t mean that there won’t be safety precautions in place.

“The plan is sort of evolving as the situation evolves,” Kreiss explained.

While they do plan on having precautions, they don’t have any specifics to that plan just yet. But they do have one promise.

“People will be safe when they come back to the theatre. That’s our first priority, that people are safe and feel safe.”

As for if capacity will be limited, they will be making that decision this summer.

“We’re following the lead of other industry leaders to be sure that everything is going to be safe and comfortable and still feel like the grand theatre,” Kreiss said.

There isn’t a specific timetable for when the plan will be released, but they say communication will be a priority.

“We are going to be completely opening to communicating that with our patrons and the Wausau community.”

For more information on how you can purchase your tickets, go to their website.

