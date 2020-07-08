Advertisement

Evers: Capitol will stay closed, state workers to wear masks

Wisconsin Capitol Building
Wisconsin Capitol Building(Justus Cleveland)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Capitol building will not reopen next week, as had been planned, and state employees will have to wear masks whenever they’re working indoors to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Tony Evers’ administration announced Wednesday.

The Capitol building has been closed to the public since Evers issued a stay-at-home order in March. The state Supreme Court struck down that order in May and Evers’ administration had planned to reopen the building Monday. But infection rates have been climbing in Wisconsin over the last two weeks and the administration announced that the Capitol will remain closed indefinitely.

The administration also announced that starting Monday, all state employees must wear masks whenever they’re inside a state facility, including offices, parking garages, elevators and bathrooms, or waiting in line to enter a state facility. They also must wear one whenever they’re inside any enclosed building on state business.

Dane County officials on Tuesday ordered all residents to wear masks when indoors starting Monday.

Wisconsin’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 598 on Wednesday, to 33,154 since the pandemic started. The state’s COVID-19 death toll rose by two, to 807. Nearly 80% of those who contracted the disease have recovered, leaving 6,037 active cases in the state. Wisconsin’s population is about 5.8 million.

Meanwhile Wednesday, the president of Wisconsin’s chamber of commerce repeated his call for the state Department of Health Services not to publish the names of businesses traced to two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce President Kurt Bauer last week asked the DHS to back off its plans to make the names public. A department spokeswoman said Tuesday that there were no plans to publish them, but agency Secretary Andrea Palm appeared to hedge during a news conference when she said there were no plans to do that “this week.”

Bauer said releasing the names could be “potentially defamatory.”

State health department spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said Wednesday there are “no immediate plans to list businesses with COVID-19 positives on our website.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Days Wednesday and Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Franzen
First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday and Thursday.

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Letto

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Letto is a 6-year-old cat surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after her owners could not take care of her.

News

Pet Project: Meet Letto

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pet Project: Meet Letto from the Humane Society of Marathon Co.

News

Ryder Cup postponed until next year at Whistling Straits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Ryder Cup was postponed until 2021 in Wisconsin because of the COVID-19 pandemic that raised too much uncertainty whether the loudest event in golf could be played before spectators.

Latest News

News

Blue-green algae spotted in North Central Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Algae blooms spread easily in the heat and move around the top of the water, making it essential for swimmers, fishermen, and boaters to be on the lookout.

State

Christopher Columbus statue coming down in namesake city

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A statue of Christopher Columbus that had stood for more than 30 years in his namesake Wisconsin city is coming down.

News

States sue US department over virus relief funds for schools

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California, Wisconsin and three other states are suing the U.S. Department of Education over pandemic relief funds.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

News

Wausau Lake Association holds lake safety meeting with DNR

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Wausau Opportunity Zone reveals downtown master plan

Updated: 15 hours ago