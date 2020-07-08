Data: Most large PPP loans in Northern, Central Wisconsin went to manufacturer, construction, retail companies

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Loans to businesses in northern and central Wisconsin accounted for a fairly small percentage of overall aid to the state through the Paycheck Protection Program, data newly released from the U.S. Small Business Administration shows. Businesses in the region accounted for about 8% of the total loans approved for the state through the federal aid designed to help small businesses survive the pandemic. The share gets smaller as the loans get larger: just 5.6% of businesses receiving loans of $1 million or more fell within the northern and central Wisconsin regions*.

Part of the Congressional CARES act, the program designated $659 billion to provide low-interest loans to businesses to help survive the effects of COVID-19, and are forgivable if certain conditions are met. Almost expiring at the end of June with money left over, the program has been extended through August 8. The newly-released data details a wide spectrum of businesses applying for and receiving aid through the program; notably, however, the data also includes loans that were applied for but then returned or not accepted from the companies.

“[Businesses] have optimized the PPP funding,” said Jovita Carranza, U.S. SBA Administrator. “They have designated those funds as a bridge to be able to enable them for the future perhaps spike of COVID, or any particular issue having to do with the natural disaster or the civil unrest that has recently occurred.”

The largest loans in this area went primarily to businesses categorized by the SBA as manufacturing, construction, wholesale & retail, and health care or social work; 95 in total received $1 million or more. While hundreds of agriculture and food-related companies got loans through the program, just two companies classified as agriculture applied for and received the highest loans. Just a handful of the highest forgivable loans of between $5 and $10 million reached central Wisconsin, including three major Schofield-based employers.

The companies applying for loans ranged across the industry spectrum, from churches and private schools to law firms, cheese plants, and dentists.

“We’ve been able to not only reach out to the smallest of small businesses, but manufacturers and constructions sites which have anywhere from 2 to 3, 4, 500 employees,” Carranza noted. The program, however, has been criticized for delays for small businesses who struggled to get loans approved in a timely fashion while large companies were approved for millions. And while the majority of the loans have been less than $150,000—the majority of the dollars have been in lump sums frequently reaching into the millions.

The data release represents the most complete look at the program so far. However, while any recipient of more than $150,000 is listed in the data, national news organizations are suing to make all recipients open to the public—including the vast majority receiving the smaller loans, the identities of which were not included in Monday’s release.

*For the purposes of this article, businesses in the region of northern and central Wisconsin were defined as falling within the 544 and 545 zip codes. Data in this article, unless otherwise specified, refers to this group of businesses.

