Advertisement

Bodies of 6 of 8 Idaho plane collision victims recovered

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Searchers recovered the bodies of six of the eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Specialized divers were searching the bottom of Lake Coeur d'Alene for the remaining two victims, sheriff's Lt. Ryan Higgins said.

“Our No. 1 goal is to find those last two victims,‘' he said, noting they are likely more than 125 feet (40 meters) below the surface of the popular lake.

One of the aircraft in the Sunday collision was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, which conducts charter flights for tourists over the lake, the sheriff's office said.

The plane was carrying five passengers, including three children, and a pilot.

The sheriff’s office has identified the pilot as Neil Lunt, 58, of Liberty Lake, Washington. One passenger was identified as Sean K. Fredrickson, a golf instructor from Lake Oswego, Oregon. Also killed were his children, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy. Their names were not released. Another man on the plane has not been identified.

April Upchurch, Fredrickson’s wife and mother of the three children, asked people to keep her family in their prayers.

`I am reeling from the loss,” she said. “But take solace in the fact that they were on an adventure and so excited for their first sea plane ride.‘'

The second airplane was a Cessna 206 that was carrying two people and was registered in Lewiston, Idaho, the sheriff's office said. The identities of the people onboard have not been released.

Higgins said investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were on the scene.

The planes collided near Powderhorn Bay, and recreational boaters rushed to the scene, but no survivors were found.

Higgins said the wreckage of the two airplanes is strewn across about 500 yards of the lake bottom. After all the bodies are recovered, the wreckage will eventually be lifted out of the lake.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Days on Wednesday and Thursday

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday and Thursday.

National

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.

National Politics

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

News

Data: Most large PPP loans in Northern, Central Wisconsin went to manufacturer, construction, retail companies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Loans to businesses in northern and central Wisconsin accounted for a fairly small percentage of overall aid to the state through the Paycheck Protection Program, data newly released from the U.S. Small Business Administration shows.

Latest News

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump on Russian bounties

Coronavirus

President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

Coronavirus

President Trump on coronavirus numbers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Trump on coronavirus numbers

News

Listening session regarding safety on Lake Wausau tonight

Updated: 1 hours ago
Listening session regarding safety on Lake Wausau tonight

News

How Paycheck Protection Program loans were distributed in Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
How Paycheck Protection Program loans were distributed in Wisconsin

National

Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor’s order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK and BEN NADLER
Atlanta's mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point.