Blue-green algae spotted in North Central Wisconsin

Algae blooms spread easily in the heat and move around the top of the water, making it essential for swimmers, fishermen, and boaters to be on the lookout.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

North Central Wisconsin has spotted its first case of blue-green algae of the year on the Big Eau Pleine Reservoir.

This common type of algae also known as cyanobacteria can produce toxins that are both harmful to humans and deadly to animals if ingested.

The Marathon County Parks and Recreation Department put out a warning for the algae earlier this week.

The algae blooms spread easily in the heat and move around the top of the water, making it essential for swimmers, fishermen, and boaters to be on the lookout. The algae has been known to be multicolored and makes the water look like pea soup at times.

Health officials say that water that may be infected should be avoided at all costs, as even airborne toxins can be harmful.

“Anytime you see something that doesn’t look safe, stay out. If it doesn’t look right. Stay out. And that could be boating, fishing, swimming, Any activity with the water, it is time to step away,” Dale Grosskurth the Environmental Health and Safety Director for the Marathon County Health Department said.

Symptoms of blue-green algae contact include headaches, vomiting, and in more serious cases, kidney failure. If an animal comes in contact, Grosskurth said to take them to the veterinarian right away.

