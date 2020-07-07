WI Lottery
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
01-02-03-04-06-07-08-09-10-17-21
(one, two, three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, seventeen, twenty-one)
01-03-07-09-11-14-15-17-20-21-22
(one, three, seven, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
1-5-1
(one, five, one)
4-6-0-8
(four, six, zero, eight)
07-13-16-24-31-35, Doubler: N
(seven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
01-02-09-14-31
(one, two, nine, fourteen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $33,000
4-2-0
(four, two, zero)
1-2-9-9
(one, two, nine, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
Estimated jackpot: $69 million