Several Aspirus clinics reopening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Several Aspirus clinics that closed in April due to the pandemic are starting to reopen Monday.

According to a news release, reopening dates will vary by the clinic as staff and providers transition back to their previous locations. Patients will be notified.

“We are really excited to re-open these clinics and continue offering care to patients directly in their own communities,” said Matt Brewer, Vice President of Operations and Chief Nursing Officer of Aspirus Medical Group.

All staff will be required to use the same precautions as other Aspirus locations. Masks are required for all patients and visitors. They will all also have their temperature checked and be asked if they have COVID-19 symptoms at the door.

Clinics include Adams Clinic, Athens Clinic, Birnamwood Clinic, Crossroads Clinic in Oxford, Crystal Falls Clinic, Gilman Clinic, Hurley Clinic, Marathon Clinic, Prentice Clinic, Three Lakes Clinic, and Wittenberg Clinic

