Red Cross announces changes for lifeguard training

Lifeguards use disposable face masks during training to help fight COVID-19.
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Lifeguards are back on the stand for the summer, and they too are experiencing changes due to COVID-19 after the Red Cross has announced new guidelines for lifeguard training.

The Woodson YMCA lifeguards fall under the guidelines and have implemented them in their recent training. The biggest change is that lifeguards are now using disposable masks for training on mannequins.

“In a real-life situation we would still use a real-life face mask,” Mosinee YMCA aquatics coordinator Ben Wisnieski said. “But for training purposes, and training purposes only, we are going to use the plastic face shields. Just because those are disposable and that just helps to ensure that everything is sanitized and nobody is spreading anything,” he added.

The YMCA is also offering blended training for its lifeguards to help restrict in-person contact.

“The participants will watch course videos online, take the written test online, then take a quick in-person skills test,” Wisnieski explained.

Lifeguards are limiting their class training sessions to 10 people a session. They can continue to practice rescues in the pool since the chlorine helps to stop the spread of the virus.

