Positive COVID-19 case at Clark County business

(MGN)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Health Department has been notified of a COVID-19 positive individual who was present at a Clark County business.

A person positive for COVID-19 was at the Deer View Lodge in Merrillan over the holiday weekend. According to the health department, the person was there on July 4 from 11 p.m. until 2 a.m. on July 5 and again on July 5 from 7 p.m. until midnight. The person was contagious during this time. The person lives outside of Clark County and is currently isolating at home.

According to the health department, the likelihood that other patrons at the Deer View Lodge were exposed is high. Several close contacts have been identified and are being quarantined and monitored by their local health departments. The Clark County Health Department is encouraging everyone present at the Deer View Lodge on those dates to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days and consider getting tested.

