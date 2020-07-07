Portage County cancels 2020 Citizen’s Academy

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -

Portage County agencies have canceled this fall’s Citizen’s Academy. Each year the academy gives citizens of Portage County an understanding of what emergency service personnel do on a daily basis by giving lectures and allowing hands on experience.

The program is a joint effort of the Portage County Sheriff’s Department, City of Stevens Point Police Department, Village of Plover Police Department, and the City of Stevens Point Fire Department.

The decision to cancel 2020 Citizen’s Academy was made based on recent health concerns of COVID-19.

