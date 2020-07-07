Advertisement

More uncertainty for international students at UW-Madison

New federal guidelines that would force international students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if classes go entirely online this fall has injected another layer of uncertainty for thousands of students.
New federal guidelines that would force international students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if classes go entirely online this fall has injected another layer of uncertainty for thousands of students.(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New federal guidelines that would force international students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if classes go entirely online this fall has injected another layer of uncertainty for thousands of students.

The national guidelines issued Monday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement affect all international students attending colleges and universities across the country. It could result in an untold number of international students, many of whom typically pay higher tuition rates, returning to their home country.

There were more than 7,200 students from 134 different countries enrolled at UW-Madison last fall. That is nearly 16% of the 45,000 students at UW-Madison.

“Our university system is internationally recognized,” said UW System spokesman Mark Pitsch. “There’s a good reason students from all over the world want to attend our universities. We welcome them. These students provide great benefit to our universities and anything that makes it harder for them to attend will raise a host of issues during an already challenging time.”

UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas had no immediate comment. Samantha McCabe, the director of International Student Services at UW-Madison, declined to comment and referred questions to the university’s public affairs office. The American Council on Education, which represents university presidents, on Monday called the guidelines are “horrifying” and said they will result in confusion as schools look for ways to reopen safely.

Gov. Tony Evers, who previously served on the UW Board of Regents, raised concerns about the guidelines when asked about them during a news conference Tuesday.

“I get the interest in making sure that people have a face to face opportunity to interact with teachers, professors or whatever,” Evers said. “But there may be situations where it just can’t happen because of a surge or because of several issues making things more complex.”

UW-Madison currently plans to offer both in-person and online classes in the fall. However, after Thanksgiving all classes will be offered online and large lectures will all be online the entire semester. Other UW campuses, as well as other colleges and universities throughout Wisconsin, have taken similar approaches for the upcoming academic year.

Under the updated rules, international students must take at least some of their classes in person. New visas will not be issued to students at schools or programs that are entirely online. Students aren’t exempt from the rules even if an outbreak forces their schools online during the fall term.

The guidelines put pressure on UW-Madison and colleges across the country to reopen, as President Donald Trump has called on them to do. But in recent weeks, COVID-19 cases have been spiking in Wisconsin, particularly among college-age students. Last week, Public Health Madison & Dane County closed all bars, except for take out, amid a spike in cases. On Tuesday, it announced that everyone in the county will be required to wear masks while indoors starting on Monday.

From June 13 through June 26, almost half of the 614 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Dane County were between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. Of these cases, 132 were associated with people at bars.

The new guidelines affecting international students come as President Donald Trump insists that schools and colleges return to in-person instruction as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Positive COVID-19 case at Clark County business

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Clark County Health Department has been notified of a COVID-19 positive individual who was present at a Clark County business.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Days on Wednesday and Thursday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday and Thursday.

Local

Portage County cancels 2020 Citizen’s Academy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Portage County agencies have canceled this fall’s Citizen’s Academy.

News

Wisconsin won’t name businesses with multiple COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is retreating from its original plans to name businesses and other places where there have been at least two confirmed cases of the coronavirus after business groups and Republican lawmakers opposed the idea.

Latest News

Buddy Check

BUDDY CHECK 7: Taking preventative measures

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Foster
For some women, their run-ins with breast cancer come early.

News

Central Wisconsin State Fair canceled for 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Central Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled for 2020.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 7 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Milwaukee police report six shootings overnight

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff and Associated Press
The Milwaukee police department says it responded to reports of six shootings late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

News

AMBER Alert: 10-year-old girl missing from Baraboo

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo who was last seen Monday afternoon.