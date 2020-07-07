Advertisement

Missing Baraboo, Wis., girl found dead

The Amber Alert for the 10-year-old girl has been canceled
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) -

BREAKING UPDATE: Kodie Dutcher, 10, was found dead late Tuesday morning less than a day after she went missing from her Baraboo home.

Police say her body was found near County Hwy. T and 12th Street. They did not release any other information.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide an update as more information becomes available.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The search for Kodie B. Dutcher continues into its second day Tuesday as volunteers join police in the effort to find the missing 10-year-old Baraboo girl, who is the subject of an ongoing AMBER Alert.

Kodie was last seen wearing blue jean overalls around 4 p.m. Monday, in the 1100 block of 12th Street, in Baraboo, officials say. An initial search of her home turned up indications that Kodie may have been threatening to harm herself.

“It doesn’t feel real,” said Kodie’s aunt Mackenzie Bielicki. “I just kind of thought like she’d be hiding somewhere and went to a friend’s house and we’d find her. We’ve gotta find her.”

An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo who was last seen Monday afternoon.
An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo who was last seen Monday afternoon.(Kodie Dutcher's family)

Officers, joined by members of the Baraboo Fire Dept. and the Wisconsin Dells K-9 force, immediately began searching the area around the apartment complex and were later aided by drone teams from the Sauck Co. Sheriff’s Office and Middleton Fire Dept.

On Tuesday, with the help of scores of volunteers who came to help out in the effort, searchers started a secondary search of the immediate area. The Baraboo Police Department asks anyone wanting to volunteer to register at the Baraboo Civic Center, at 124 2nd Street.

A tip line is expected to be active soon.

During a news conference late Tuesday morning, Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan La Broscian said Kodie and her family moved to Wisconsin in April and she was only in school for about two weeks before the coronavirus pandemic forced classes to be canceled. Her mom told police that, “Kodie was happy here,” and even mentioned she was looking forward to a camping trip.

La Broscian noted that Kodie had a Snapchat account, but there was nothing out of the ordinary posted to it and nothing has been uploaded since the time she disappeared. Previously, authorities had noted that Kodie had left her cell phone and shoes at home.

