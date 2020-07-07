Milwaukee police report six shootings overnight
Several wounded, one death reported
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) -
The Milwaukee police department says it responded to reports of six shootings late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
There have been no deaths, but one 23-year-old man suffered a life-threatening wound, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
In one of the shootings, four people were injured.
