Milwaukee police report six shootings overnight

Several wounded, one death reported
Shooting crime scene
Shooting crime scene(MGN)
By WSAW Staff and Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) -

The Milwaukee police department says it responded to reports of six shootings late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

There have been no deaths, but one 23-year-old man suffered a life-threatening wound, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

In one of the shootings, four people were injured.

